Missouri advances bill to ban pelvic, prostate exams on unconscious patients without consent

Missouri lawmakers have advanced a set of bills to bar health care providers and medical students from performing pelvic, prostate and anal exams on patients who are unconscious and did not consent.

Two bills in the Missouri House and Senate received unanimous support from lawmakers, and if enacted, would prohibit health care providers from conducting pelvic, prostate and anal exams on patients who are unconscious or under anesthesia and who did not give explicit and informed consent. The Missouri Senate voted 33-0 in support of the senate bill on Thursday, and the Missouri House of Representatives voted 157-0 on a similar bill earlier this month.

Both bills would still need the other chamber’s approval to head to the governor’s desk.

According to Fox 2 News, 29 states still allow these kinds of exams to be performed on anesthetized patients.

These kind of exams could be intrusive for some patients who did not give consent, especially those who have experienced sexual assault in the past. A New York Times article in 2020 described how a survivor of sexual abuse was given a pelvic exam by a medical student while she was under anesthesia after she said she did not want students to be involved in her care.

A 2005 study found that about 75 percent of medical students at the University of Oklahoma performed pelvic exams on patients under anesthesia, and the same percent said that they did not believe the patient consented to the student-given exams.

A similar study conducted in 2022 found that 84 percent of students performed at least one pelvic exam to a patient under anesthesia, but 67 percent said that they “never or rarely witnessed an explicit explanation” that the student could perform the exam while the patient was under anesthesia.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended in 2011 that pelvic exams on anesthetized patients for purely teaching purposes should only be done with the patient’s informed consent.