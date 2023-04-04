trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban

by Julia Mueller - 04/04/23 9:21 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/04/23 9:21 AM ET

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried was among multiple people who were arrested Monday while protesting Florida’s abortion ban. 

Fried shared photos of herself being escorted by police while in handcuffs. One was captioned, “I’m out. And not ever backing down. Just f—ing vote @FlaDems!!!” 

Florida’s Senate on Monday passed a bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. House Republicans are expected to soon pass their own version of the bill. 

Tallahassee police arrested Fried and dozens of others at City Hall outside the Florida Capitol, according to Florida Planned Parenthood Action, including the state’s Senate Democratic leader, Lauren Book. 

“Florida is on a roll today… banning abortions & signing permitless concealed carry into law. Guns are now less regulated than women’s bodies — and it’s easier to get a gun than to receive health care,” Book said after the bill’s passage. 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last year signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks, but the new law, if it makes its way to the governor’s desk for signature, would narrow that window even further.  

Fried, who was elected to lead Florida Democrats earlier this year, filed an ethics complaint against DeSantis last week, accusing him of illegally accepting gifts from his political committee.

“[Fried] was arrested for defending a woman’s right to choose. Florida Democrats will not back down in our defense of abortion rights. Our Chair made that clear tonight,” the Florida Democratic Party wrote.

Tags abortion Arrest Florida Nikki Fried Nikki Fried protest Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump backers rally outside Manhattan courthouse ahead of arraignment: Live ...
  2. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  3. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  4. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  5. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  6. GOP senator endorses Trump ahead of NY arraignment
  7. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
  8. Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban
  9. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  10. Santos appears outside Manhattan court ahead of Trump arraignment
  11. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  12. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  13. Seaweed bloom reaches record size: ‘Major beaching events are inevitable’
  14. House GOP ratchets up focus on tougher work requirements
  15. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  16. Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García announces death of daughter
  17. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
  18. Texas judge orders banned books returned to library shelves
Load more

Video

See all Video