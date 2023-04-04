Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried was among multiple people who were arrested Monday while protesting Florida’s abortion ban.

Fried shared photos of herself being escorted by police while in handcuffs. One was captioned, “I’m out. And not ever backing down. Just f—ing vote @FlaDems!!!”

Florida’s Senate on Monday passed a bill that would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. House Republicans are expected to soon pass their own version of the bill.

Tallahassee police arrested Fried and dozens of others at City Hall outside the Florida Capitol, according to Florida Planned Parenthood Action, including the state’s Senate Democratic leader, Lauren Book.

“Florida is on a roll today… banning abortions & signing permitless concealed carry into law. Guns are now less regulated than women’s bodies — and it’s easier to get a gun than to receive health care,” Book said after the bill’s passage.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last year signed a bill banning abortions after 15 weeks, but the new law, if it makes its way to the governor’s desk for signature, would narrow that window even further.

Fried, who was elected to lead Florida Democrats earlier this year, filed an ethics complaint against DeSantis last week, accusing him of illegally accepting gifts from his political committee.

“[Fried] was arrested for defending a woman’s right to choose. Florida Democrats will not back down in our defense of abortion rights. Our Chair made that clear tonight,” the Florida Democratic Party wrote.