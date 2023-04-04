trending:

Utah GOP will have magnetometers, but allow guns at DeSantis speech

by Lauren Sforza - 04/04/23 11:46 AM ET
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that although there will be magnetometers at the Utah GOP’s convention in late April, guns are not banned from the event.

The Utah GOP will allow guns, but install magnetometers for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) speaking event for the state’s Republican convention later this month.

The Salt Lake Tribune reported Tuesday that Utah GOP Chairman Carson Jorgensen said there would be magnetometers at the event as a part of enhanced security for the Florida governor. Jorgensen announced last month that DeSantis would be the keynote speaker for the convention, which will take place on April 22.

“In the current political climate, we felt the need to be thorough in our security for this event,” Jorgensen told the Tribune.

Jorgensen also said the decision to use magnetometers was one made by Utah GOP and DeSantis officials, rather than The Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center, where the convention will be held. The convention center typically bans firearms from its facility, as well as fireworks and air horns.

The Washington Post reported in February that DeSantis’s campaign wanted weapons banned from his victory campaign event held at the Tampa Convention Center after his 2022 reelection. The Post reported that the campaign wanted the convention center to take responsibility for the proposed ban, likely because it would cause political issues for DeSantis, who is a strong supporter of gun rights.

The convention center, which is city-run, ultimately allowed guns in accordance with state law that allows concealed firearms to be brought inside unless its a gun-free event.

DeSantis signed legislation Monday that allows Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in his latest action on gun rights. The law, which will take affect July 1, will not require residents to go through a background check or through training in order to carry a concealed gun.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.

– Updated 1:21 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

