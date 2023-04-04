trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

2 Georgia men electrocuted during substation break-in

by The Associated Press - 04/04/23 2:56 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 04/04/23 2:56 PM ET
(Credit: Getty Images)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two northeast Georgia men died Monday after they were electrocuted while breaking into a power company substation.

The deaths happened before dawn at a Georgia Power Co. substation in an industrial area south of downtown Gainesville, news outlets reported.

Hall County Deputy Coroner Kevin Wetzel identified the dead to local news outlets as Shane Joseph Long, 45, and Christopher Blair Wood, 44, both of Gainesville. Their bodies are undergoing autopsies.

Gainesville Police say the two men broke into a fenced area and were trying to steal something, possibly copper wiring, when they were killed. Emergency crews were called to an explosion and possible fire and could not recover the bodies for hours because of the danger posed by the electricity.

Pap Datta, owner of the adjoining Liquid Nation Brewing, told The Times of Gainesville that the substation is securely fenced and well-marked.

“I’m not sure what they were trying to steal,” Datta said. “One of the officers retrieved a backpack from that area, and I’m assuming it’s one of theirs. And, you know, how much could they have carried out, a couple $100 worth of stuff? And just the loss of life for that? It’s sad. It’s heartbreaking.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts: live coverage
  2. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  3. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  4. Greene drowned out by protesters, compares Trump to Jesus ahead of arraignment
  5. Watch live: Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg holds press conference following Trump ...
  6. Trump pleads not guilty on 34 counts
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  9. Trump campaign fundraises off fake mugshot
  10. Trump slams Fox for putting on Bill Barr 
  11. Appeals court upholds order for Jan. 6 testimony from Meadows, other Trump ...
  12. Protesters fight over ‘Trump lies all the time’ banner
  13. Florida Democrats try to use GOP’s book review, removal process against ...
  14. PHOTOS: Protesters clash as Trump pleads not guilty
  15. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  16. Romney calls replacing car lanes with bike lanes ‘the height of stupidity’
  17. Trump’s next court date pushes up against 2024 primaries
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
Load more

Video

See all Video