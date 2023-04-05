trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Park Police release body cam footage in fatal shooting of teen in DC

by Jared Gans - 04/05/23 8:48 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/05/23 8:48 AM ET
(File: Getty Images)

The U.S. Park Police released body camera footage on Tuesday from two officers involved with a fatal shooting of a teenager last month. 

The incident occurred on March 18 after a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer requested assistance over what they identified as a person sleeping inside a running, stolen car in northeast D.C. The officer then flagged down a Park Police vehicle carrying two officers. 

Officers concluded it was stolen because it had a “punched” ignition, meaning it was damaged and started through a method other than a key. 

A briefing from the Park Police states that officers tried to detain the person, later identified as 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin, but the vehicle accelerated with one officer inside the car and crashed into a house. 

The briefing states that the officer inside the car told the driver to stop, but they did not comply, leading the officer to discharge his firearm. The house sustained damage from the crash, but no one inside was hurt. 

The recording shows police carefully opening the doors to the car and telling the person “don’t move.” The officer who was in the car repeatedly said “stop” before firing their weapon. 

“Stop, man. Just let me out,” the officer says before warning that he would shoot if the car was not stopped. 

The officer fires at least five times at the driver. 

The video then shows the officers administering first aid before members of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived. 

The briefing states that Martin was pronounced dead on the scene, and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle. The Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation, and the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia is reviewing it. 

The Department of the Interior is also investigating. 

Body camera footage from the officer who was in the car and shot Martin shows the officers discussing how to get Martin out of the car before he got in the vehicle.

Tags body camera footage fatal shooting officer-involved shooting U.S. Park Police

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. New cars have become luxury items
  3. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  4. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  5. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  6. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  9. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  10. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  11. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  12. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  13. MSNBC doesn’t carry Trump Mar-a-Lago speech
  14. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  15. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  16. Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here ...
  17. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  18. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
Load more

Video

See all Video