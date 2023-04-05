Park Police release body cam footage in fatal shooting of teen in DC

The U.S. Park Police released body camera footage on Tuesday from two officers involved with a fatal shooting of a teenager last month.

The incident occurred on March 18 after a Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police officer requested assistance over what they identified as a person sleeping inside a running, stolen car in northeast D.C. The officer then flagged down a Park Police vehicle carrying two officers.

Officers concluded it was stolen because it had a “punched” ignition, meaning it was damaged and started through a method other than a key.

A briefing from the Park Police states that officers tried to detain the person, later identified as 17-year-old Dalaneo Martin, but the vehicle accelerated with one officer inside the car and crashed into a house.

The briefing states that the officer inside the car told the driver to stop, but they did not comply, leading the officer to discharge his firearm. The house sustained damage from the crash, but no one inside was hurt.

The recording shows police carefully opening the doors to the car and telling the person “don’t move.” The officer who was in the car repeatedly said “stop” before firing their weapon.

“Stop, man. Just let me out,” the officer says before warning that he would shoot if the car was not stopped.

The officer fires at least five times at the driver.

The video then shows the officers administering first aid before members of D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The briefing states that Martin was pronounced dead on the scene, and a firearm was recovered from the vehicle. The Metropolitan Police Department is conducting an investigation, and the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia is reviewing it.

The Department of the Interior is also investigating.

Body camera footage from the officer who was in the car and shot Martin shows the officers discussing how to get Martin out of the car before he got in the vehicle.