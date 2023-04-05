trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Undercover officers sue LAPD after photos released

by Lauren Sforza - 04/05/23 10:24 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/05/23 10:24 AM ET
FILE – A Los Angeles Police Department vehicle is parked outside the LAPD headquarters downtown Los Angeles Friday, July 8, 2022. The Los Angeles police chief and the department’s constitutional policing director are under investigation after the names and photographs of undercover officers were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online, the Los Angeles Times reported. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

A group of undercover police officers moved to file a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles and its police department after photos of them were released.

The group of 321 Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers filed the governmental claims against Los Angeles and LAPD for negligence, alleging that by releasing their photographs, their lives were put at risk, according to McNicholas & McNicholas, the law firm representing the group.

The press release states that Los Angeles was responding to California Public Records Requests that the LAPD had previously declined to comply with, and included photos and other private information about the undercover officers in its response.

“The City of Los Angeles’ reckless production of the undercover officers’ identities does irreparable damage to these individuals — their lives, careers and ongoing investigations are at risk,” attorney Matthew McNicholas said in the statement. “The City of Los Angeles and LAPD have a duty of care to their employees and should have had appropriate safeguards in place to ensure nothing like this ever happened.”

“They need to face responsibility for their catastrophic negligence,” he added.

The two separate public records requests came from a journalist and a group called the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition, where both parties had requested a full roster of the police department. In both instances, the press release states that Los Angeles “incorrectly” and “wrongly” included current undercover officers and officers with previous undercover assignments.

The legal team said the information that was handed over to the journalist and the group was then published in March on watchthewatchers.net — a public website that allows a user to search for a specific LAPD officer.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the police union, the Los Angeles Police Protective League, filed a lawsuit last month over the website, demanding that a judge order it to be taken down.

The legal team also said that the “breach” of information went without the knowledge of LAPD Chief Michel Moore, who has since launched an investigation into the incident.

The Hill reached out to the LAPD and the Los Angles Police Protective League for comment.

Tags LAPD Los Angeles undercover police officers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. New cars have become luxury items
  3. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  4. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  5. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  6. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  7. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  8. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  11. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  12. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  13. MSNBC doesn’t carry Trump Mar-a-Lago speech
  14. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  15. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  16. Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here ...
  17. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  18. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
Load more

Video

See all Video