Youngkin to make trip to Taiwan this month

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) plans to visit Taiwan while taking a trip to Asia later this month, marking his first visit to the continent as governor.

Youngkin said in a release on Tuesday that he will lead a Virginia delegation to Taipei City, Taiwan; Tokyo; and Seoul, South Korea, from April 24-29. He will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, other government officials, business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to strengthen the state’s “cultural and economic connections.

“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” Youngkin said. “Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia. In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America.”

The trip comes as Youngkin has been rumored to be a possible GOP 2024 presidential candidate and he takes on a greater national profile. Youngkin appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” participated in a CNN town hall on education and met with donors in New York last month.

The Washington Post reported that Youngkin broke with tradition as Virginia governor in not leading any foreign or domestic trade mission during his first year in office.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and awaiting reunification, so it opposes any U.S. contact with the self-governing island. But numerous top U.S. officials have visited Taiwan in recent months, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Tsai is meeting with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday during a trip she is taking through the U.S. and Central America.

The release from Youngkin states that Virginia has five foreign-owned businesses from Taiwan, 133 from Japan and 25 from South Korea.