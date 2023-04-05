trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Maryland sheriff charged in scheme involving machine guns

by Julia Mueller - 04/05/23 3:15 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/05/23 3:15 PM ET

A Maryland sheriff has been accused in a federal indictment of requesting machine guns for the sheriff’s office but sending the weapons instead to a gun dealer to loan out to customers for profit, the Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Frederick County Sheriff Charles Austin Jenkins worked with firearms-related business owner Robert Justin Krop to request the weapons for “evaluation and demonstration” to law enforcement — despite knowing there would be no such demonstration, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

The weapons were instead “intended for rental to Krop’s customers,” the indictment argues. Krop allegedly drafted the requests for Jenkins to sign on letterhead from the Frederick County sheriff’s office.

“The indictment further alleges that Krop’s business offered political support to Jenkins in recognition of his support for the business,” the release said.

The sheriff faces charges of conspiracy and false statements to acquire the machine guns, and Krop further faces unlawful possession of a machine gun. The indictment alleges the scheme spanned more than six years, from August 2015 to May 2022.

If convicted, the pair face a five-year maximum sentence for the conspiracy and false statements, and Krop faces a 10-year maximum for the unlawful possession.

Jenkins has been Frederick County’s sheriff since 2006 and was reelected to the post in 2022.

The Hill has reached out to Jenkins, his executive assistant and the sheriff’s office for comment.

Tags Charles Austin Jenkins Frederick County maryland

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  2. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  3. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  4. New cars have become luxury items
  5. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  6. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  7. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  8. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  9. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  10. States begin kicking people off Medicaid
  11. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  12. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  13. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  14. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  17. NC lawmaker Tricia Cotham swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  18. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
Load more

Video

See all Video