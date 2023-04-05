trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Five killed in Missouri tornado as storms threaten more destruction

by Grace Yarrow - 04/05/23 5:30 PM ET
by Grace Yarrow - 04/05/23 5:30 PM ET
Devastation from a tornado that hit Glen Allen, Mo., in southeastern Missouri, killing several people and causing an unknown number of injuries, is pictured on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jim Salter)

A tornado in Missouri killed at least five people Wednesday morning as storms across the Midwest and South caused widespread destruction Tuesday and early Wednesday.

The five deaths were reported in Bollinger County, 50 miles south of St. Louis, where a tornado touched down around 3:30 a.m.

“Throughout the early morning and continuing now, efforts for search and rescue are underway,” said Bollinger County Sheriff Casey A. Graham in a Wednesday morning Facebook post, adding that names would be withheld until their families were notified. 

Tornadoes on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday were reported from Arkansas to Delaware. 

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center said that up to 40 million people could be affected by ongoing severe weather Wednesday afternoon. The continued storms could mean more tornadoes and damaging winds for the region, especially in parts of Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

These areas could see winds of up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, NOAA predicted.

Many of the areas under warnings on Tuesday and Wednesday were the same that were hit hard by tornadoes and severe weather last week. 

Storms over the last two weeks, mainly in the South and Midwest, have killed at least 63 people, according to The Associated Press. 

President Biden declared major disaster areas in the aftermath to provide federal aid to several states.

Tags Joe Biden severe weather tornadoes

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  2. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  3. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  4. New cars have become luxury items
  5. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  6. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  7. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  8. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  9. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  10. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  11. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  12. States begin kicking people off Medicaid
  13. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  14. Manchin fumes as court blocks pipeline permit
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. CNN’s Don Lemon threatened female coworker in 2008: report
  17. Pence won’t appeal judge’s order to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  18. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
Load more

Video

See all Video