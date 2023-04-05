South Carolina House votes to repeal period tax

The South Carolina House voted on Wednesday to remove the state’s sales tax from period products in an effort to up the affordability of menstrual necessities.

“The House just voted to repeal the period tax!” the state House Democrats announced.

The state lawmakers passed H. 3563, which amends the South Carolina code of laws to provide a sales tax exemption for feminine hygiene products. The initiative has to get through the state Senate before it can head to the governor’s desk for signature.

The bill passed unanimously 114-0, with 10 state lawmakers absent or not voting.

South Carolina is among many states with a so-called “period tax” or “tampon tax” in place, meaning menstrual products — like tampons, menstrual pads, liners and cups — don’t get the sales tax exemption often afforded to other basic necessities.

If the measure makes its way into law, South Carolina could add to the 23 states that, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies, currently exempt menstrual products from taxation.

Proponents of lifting the period tax argue it burdens people who need the menstrual products, making them pay a tax that people for whom the products aren’t necessary do not have to fork up.