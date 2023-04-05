trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

ACLU, Planned Parenthood sue Idaho AG over out-of-state abortion referral ban

by Julia Mueller - 04/05/23 8:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/05/23 8:45 PM ET
Idaho Attorney General candidate Rep. Raul Labrador delivers his acceptance speech during the Idaho Republican Party 2022 General Election Night Celebration at The Grove Hotel in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday separately announced they’re filing suit against the Idaho attorney general over an interpretation of state law that would punish medical professionals who refer patients out-of-state for abortion services.

Idaho’s attorney general Raúl Labrador issued a legal opinion last week that said state law prohibits medical providers from referring a patient across state lines to undergo an abortion, or from prescribing abortion pills for a patient to pick up across state lines. 

“Preventing health care providers from referring patients out of state to get an abortion? Extreme, unprecedented, and unconstitutional. Attorney General Labrador, we’ll see you in court,” Planned Parenthood said on Twitter.

The ACLU also said it’s suing Labrador “for threatening health care providers who exercise their First Amendment right to give patients information about out-of-state abortion care.”

“Labrador’s interpretation is unprecedented and amounts to a clear threat that Idaho will seek to punish individuals for speech and conduct related to abortions that take place in states where abortion is legal,” Planned Parenthood Great Northwest said in a Wednesday filing in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Idaho, Southern Division.

Labrado’s opinion “depends on the assertion that Idaho law punishes abortions performed outside of Idaho,” which the plaintiffs contend isn’t the case, the filing continues.  

The lawsuit comes after Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed into law a new bill that makes it a crime for an adult to aid a minor in undergoing an abortion or obtaining abortion pills out-of state without parental permission. 

Planned Parenthood has also said it plans to challenge the new law. Idaho’s abortion laws are some of the most restrictive nationwide.

Tags abortion ACLU brad little Idaho planned parenthood Raul Labrador

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  2. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  3. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  4. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  5. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  6. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  7. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  8. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  9. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  10. New cars have become luxury items
  11. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  12. Idaho governor signs ban on ‘abortion trafficking’
  13. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  14. Fox’s Doocy: ‘Very bad look’ for Trump to ‘go after’ New York ...
  15. Anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. files to run for president as Democrat
  16. Republican wins special state Senate election in Wisconsin, handing GOP ...
  17. NC lawmaker Tricia Cotham swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  18. Trump mocks failed Wisconsin judicial candidate for not seeking his endorsement
Load more

Video

See all Video