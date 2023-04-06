trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tennessee sheriff’s office investigating reports of shots fired at home of progressive website founder 

by Jared Gans - 04/06/23 12:00 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/06/23 12:00 PM ET
(File: Getty Images)

A sheriff’s office in Tennessee is investigating reports that shots were fired at the home of the founder of a progressive news outlet. 

Justin Kanew, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, said in a statement on his Twitter account that someone shot “several bullets” into his house while his family was sleeping on Saturday night. He said officials do not know the reason for the attack. 

“This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt,” Kanew said. 

He said his family is calling on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to continue its investigation and find those responsible. 

“In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe,” Kanew said. 

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it is investigating the shooting, which happened in the town of College Grove, which is located in the central part of the state. It said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. 

The office said the shooting likely occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. It said anyone with information about the investigation should contact an office detective named Robert Daub or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County, which takes in anonymous tips about crimes. 

The bureau told the Knoxville-based NBC affiliate WBIR that it is providing some technical assistance with the investigation but has not assigned a field agent to the probe.

Tags Justin Kanew progressive news outlet The Tennessee Holler Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  2. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  3. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  4. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  5. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  6. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  7. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  8. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  9. Trump indictment: The odds are in Alvin Bragg’s favor
  10. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
  11. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  12. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  13. Trump’s New York legal drama: What’s next
  14. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  15. California warns residents as record snowfall melts
  16. Hundreds demonstrate ahead of Tennessee House vote to expel three Democrats
  17. LSU’s Angel Reese blasts Jill Biden’s ‘apology,’ says ‘we’ll go to ...
  18. New cars have become luxury items
Load more

Video

See all Video