Tennessee sheriff’s office investigating reports of shots fired at home of progressive website founder 

A sheriff’s office in Tennessee is investigating reports that shots were fired at the home of the founder of a progressive news outlet.

Justin Kanew, the founder of The Tennessee Holler, said in a statement on his Twitter account that someone shot “several bullets” into his house while his family was sleeping on Saturday night. He said officials do not know the reason for the attack.

“This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt,” Kanew said.

He said his family is calling on the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office to continue its investigation and find those responsible.

“In the meantime, our family remains focused on keeping our children healthy and safe,” Kanew said.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that it is investigating the shooting, which happened in the town of College Grove, which is located in the central part of the state. It said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

The office said the shooting likely occurred between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. It said anyone with information about the investigation should contact an office detective named Robert Daub or Crime Stoppers of Williamson County, which takes in anonymous tips about crimes.

The bureau told the Knoxville-based NBC affiliate WBIR that it is providing some technical assistance with the investigation but has not assigned a field agent to the probe.