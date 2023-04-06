trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tennessee House expels Democratic lawmaker after gun violence protest

by Julia Mueller - 04/06/23 4:53 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/06/23 4:53 PM ET
Protesters gather outside the Tennessee state Capitol
AP Photo/George Walker IV
Protesters gather outside the state Capitol Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn., to demand gun law reform and to support three House Democrats up for expulsion for using a bullhorn to shout support for pro-gun control protesters in the House chamber.

The Republican-controlled Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday voted to expel a Democratic state lawmaker after he participated in a protest against gun violence. 

The lawmakers voted 72-25 to expel Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones and are set to consider also ousting Democratic Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson for their participation in the recent demonstrations.

Protesters descended on the Tennessee Capitol to protest gun violence in the wake of a mass shooting last month that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead at a Catholic school in Nashville.

“To those who here will cast a vote for expulsion, I was fighting for your children, too, to live free from the terror of school shootings,” Jones said in a speech to defend himself just before the vote. He said it was a “very dark day for Tennessee, because it will signal to the nation that there is no democracy in this state.”

State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) delivers remarks on the floor of the Tennessee House chamber on April 6 in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Republicans are seeking to oust Jones and two other House Democrats for their role in a demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting.(AP Photo/George Walker IV)

“If I’m expelled from here, I’ll be back out there with the people every week demanding that you act. If you expel me, I will continue to show up because this issue is too important,” Jones said. 
Demonstrators could be heard in the background of the floor debate.

The three lawmakers were seen in videos entering the chamber on Thursday with their arms interlocked and fists raised, surrounded by demonstrators. The gun safety advocacy group March for Our Lives and other groups tagged the trio of state lawmakers as “The Tennessee Three.” 

Tags gun violence Justin Jones nashville Tennessee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  3. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  4. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  5. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  8. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  9. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  10. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  11. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  12. Here’s how the IRS will spend its $80 billion funding boost
  13. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  14. White House: Vote to expel Tennessee lawmakers over gun violence protests is ...
  15. Trump judge, family have received multiple threats since arrest: report
  16. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  17. National Burrito Day: How to get free or discounted food at Chipotle, Taco Bell ...
  18. While pinning Trump case to campaign laws, Bragg eyes a backup plan
Load more

Video

See all Video