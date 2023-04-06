trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Kansas lawmakers advance bill allowing parents to bar their kids from LGBTQ lessons

by Lauren Sforza - 04/06/23 7:32 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/06/23 7:32 PM ET
In this Thursday, June 4, 2020, photo, Republican members of the Kansas House, some wearing protective masks and some not, listen to humorous announcements as they prepare to take a lunch break, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Kansas lawmakers approved a bill Thursday that would allow parents to opt their children from lessons on LGBTQ topics in school.

The Republican-controlled Kansas House passed the bill with a 76-46 vote, paving the way for it to be sent to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D). If enacted, the bill, which was passed by the state Senate last week, would allow parents to choose an alternate activity or lesson for their children in K-12 to a lesson or activity they feel “impairs the parent’s sincerely held beliefs, values or principles.”

This bill is in line with other states that have enacted similar “parental rights” pieces of legislation that allow parents or guardians to have more say in their children’s education. Many states have used the premise of parental rights to prevent schools from teaching students about topics of race and LGBTQ issues.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year to prevent schools from teaching students about sexual identity or orientation in kindergarten through grade 3. He recently proposed an expansion of the bill which would ban teaching these topics in 4th through 12th grade as well.

House Republicans passed a bill called the Parents Bill of Rights last month, a move that is likely to fail in the Senate. The bill proposes expanded parents’ input in school policies and would require schools to publicly publish their curricula and mandate that parents be allowed to meet with their children’s teachers.

This bill also comes after the Kansas legislature overrode a veto from Kelly to approve a bill that will ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports. Kansas will now join a growing list of states that have sought to limit transgender athletes from athletic competitions.

At least 18 other states have banned transgender athletes from participation in competitions to some extent, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

Tags Education Kansas Laura Kelly LGBTQ education Parental rights Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  4. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  5. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  6. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  7. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  8. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  9. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  10. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  11. Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
  12. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  13. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  14. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  15. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  16. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  17. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  18. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video