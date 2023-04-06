trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tennessee House falls short in vote to expel second Democrat over gun protests

by Julia Shapero - 04/06/23 7:14 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/06/23 7:14 PM ET
Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, center, Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, back left and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, huddle on the floor of the House chamber Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Tennessee House of Representatives fell short on Thursday in its vote to expel a second Democratic representative over her participation in a protest against gun violence on the House floor last week. 

State lawmakers voted 65-30 to expel State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), failing to reach the required two-thirds majority in the Republican-controlled chamber. The final vote was met with chants of “Gloria! Gloria!”

“We have got to be allowed to stand up and speak for our constituents,” Johnson said, ahead of the vote. “And we have to welcome this younger generation, who might do it a little differently, but they are fighting like hell for their constituents.”

Johnson joined her fellow Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones (Nashville) and Justin Pearson (Memphis) in leading chants on the House floor last week, in the wake of a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left three children and three staff members dead.

Lawmakers successfully voted 72-25 to expel Jones from the legislature earlier on Thursday. In the evening, they also voted to remove Pearson in a 69-26 vote.

Johnson, who is white, suggested after the vote that the differing results between herself and Jones “might have to do with the color of our skin.” Both Jones and Pearson are Black.

Tags Gloria Johnson Justin Jones Justin Pearson Knoxville Memphis nashville Nashville shooting Tennessee Tennessee legislature

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  4. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  5. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  8. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  9. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  10. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  11. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  12. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  13. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  14. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  15. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  16. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  17. Tennessee House expels two Democratic lawmakers after gun violence protest
  18. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
Load more

Video

See all Video