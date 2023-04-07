trending:

New Mexico man fatally shot by police after they go to wrong address

by Julia Shapero - 04/07/23 2:26 PM ET
A Farmington police vehicle is pictured in Farmington on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

A New Mexico man was fatally shot by police Wednesday night after they accidentally went to the wrong address.

Farmington police shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson while responding to a domestic violence call for a neighboring address, according to a press release from the New Mexico State Police. The state police’s investigations bureau said on Thursday that it was investigating the incident.

“This is a very dark day for Farmington [Police Department], for our community, for the Dotson family,” Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said in a video statement. “I extend nothing but my deepest condolences to the Dotson family. There is nothing I can say that will make this better. It’s a terrible event, and I’m heartbroken over it.”

After Farmington police officers mistakenly approached the wrong address on Wednesday, Dotson opened his screen door armed with a handgun. Officers responded by firing at least one shot that struck Dotson, according to state police.

Dotson’s wife, who was also armed with a handgun, then fired from the doorway of the home, leading officers to fire again. She put the gun down and complied with the officers’ requests after realizing they were police.

“This ending is just unbelievably tragic,” Hebbe added. “I’m extremely sorry that we are in this position. We will find more facts as we go through the investigation over the next several days.”

