Majority of Nashville Metro Council to vote to reinstate expelled member

by Jared Gans - 04/07/23 5:11 PM ET
AP Photo/George Walker IV
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raise their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

A majority of the Nashville Metro Council plans to vote to reinstate former state Rep. Justin Jones (D) after he was expelled Thursday from the state House over his participation in a protest against gun violence on the chamber floor. 

At least 22 members of the 40-seat city council have tweeted to declare their support for reappointing Jones to his seat since he was removed by the GOP-dominated state House. The members have denounced the effort from Republicans to oust him and asserted that his constituents want him back to represent them. 

NBC News reported that 23 members confirmed online or to the outlet that they will vote to reappoint Jones, while The Tennessean reported that at least 28 members support Jones’s return. 

Jones and state Rep. Justin Pearson (D) were kicked out of the House after they participated in a gun violence protest on the House floor in the days following last week’s shooting at a Nashville elementary school where three students and three staff members were killed. 

State Rep. Gloria Johnson (D) also participated in the protest, but the House fell short of the votes necessary to remove her. 

Republicans alleged that the three members were engaging in “disorderly conduct” and disrupting the business of the body in leading chants with a bullhorn. 

Jones said during debate over his expulsion that he was only trying to push for steps to keep children safe and the effort to remove him is undemocratic. 

“To those who here will cast a vote for expulsion, I was fighting for your children, too, to live free from the terror of school shootings,” he said. 

Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman reportedly scheduled a meeting for Monday for the council to discuss filling the vacancy. 

The Tennessean reported that at least four weeks are usually needed for the council to choose an interim representative, but a vote to suspend the rules could move the vote up to during the Monday meeting. But just two no votes on suspending the rules could reportedly stop that effort. 

The interim officeholder will serve until a special election is held for someone to complete the term.

