Tennessee Democrat says expulsions ‘more of a control issue than racist’

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said Sunday that the recent expulsions of two Democratic Black state lawmakers was an “embarrassment” for the state, but argued it was “more of a control issue than racist.”

The expulsions of Tennessee state Reps. Justin Jones (Nashville) and Rep. Justin Pearson (Memphis) came after they participated in a protest against gun violence. Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), a white woman and the third member of the so-called “ Tennessee Three” who participated in the protests, survived a vote to oust her.

“I’ve had many people contact me through emails and phone calls saying how they never thought Tennessee was this type of state, that we were different. Now they put us in the bottom rank of states and they find this to be objectionable, and it certainly has a racist appearance. I think it was more of a control issue than racist. But it was just too heavy handed,” Cohen said.

Johnson has been outspoken about how race played a factor in how she and her two colleagues were treated. “It might have to do with the color of our skin,” she told reporters after the vote, per footage from local outlet WSMV 4 Nashville.

“I’m a 60-year-old white woman and they are two young Black men,” she told CNN.

Jones also said his race played a role in his expulsion. “I basically had a member call me an uppity Negro,” Jones said on MSNBC.

Members of the Congressional Black Caucus also condemned the Tennessee House for the move.

“The targeted expulsions of Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson – two Black duly elected members representing minority districts – makes clear that racism is alive and well in Tennessee,” it said in a statement.

Cohen on Sunday said he thinks the Speaker of the Tennessee House, Republican Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville), was “very much offended” by Jones, Pearson and Johnson entering the House well to protest “because he basically controls the well,” and suggested the Speaker didn’t have “a fondness” for the lawmakers.

“I don’t think he’s had a fondness for either of these two young African American legislators who have only been up there a couple of months, probably not for Ms. Johnson either. They are outspoken and they do their job of representing their constituents,” Cohen said.

“The process was one where I think it got beyond the Speaker. He had no concept or no imagination to think that this would go national and the poor image would put Tennessee in.”

Cohen argued that the legislature “rushed” to an expulsion vote, when the rule violations could have been dealt with by less extreme means, like censure or committee assignment restrictions. Jones, Pearson and Johnson had already been stripped from their committee assignments before the expulsion votes.

Jones and Pearson have said they plan to head back to the statehouse if they’re appointed to lead their respective districts in the meantime before a special election — and then to run in those special elections to regain their seats.

Cohen on Sunday said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) should get involved to make sure that Jones and Pearson have “no problems” if they are re-seated.