4 killed in Louisville shooting, 8 hospitalized

by Julia Mueller - 04/10/23 9:53 AM ET
At least four people were killed and eight others hospitalized after a shooting in downtown Louisville, Ky., on Monday, police said. The suspected shooter is also dead.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were on scene “in minutes” after calls came in for an “active aggressor” around 8:30 a.m. local time at the Old National Bank on Louisville’s Main Street.

Police arrived amid gunfire and exchanged shots with the suspected shooter, who died on scene, authorities said. Authorities are looking into whether the shooter died of a self-inflicted wound or was killed by officers.

At least two officers were shot, one of whom is currently in surgery, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, but authorities believe the suspected shooter may have previously worked at the bank.

Police also say there is “no longer a danger to the public,” but are asking the public to continue avoiding the area.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized,” police said.  

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (D) said there was an “active police situation downtown” and urged residents to avoid the area around the Slugger Field baseball stadium until further notice.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said he is headed to downtown Louisville.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” he added.

The Louisville FBI said special agents responded to the shooting scene to assist local law enforcement.

The Associated Press contributed to this developing story.

Updated 11:36 a.m.

