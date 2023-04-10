Imam stabbed at New Jersey mosque

New Jersey authorities said an arrest has been made after an imam was stabbed in front of his congregation at a local mosque on Sunday.

In a news release, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office said that authorities arrested the suspect, 32-year-old Serif Zorba, after members of the congregation managed to subdue him following the attack.

Members of the Paterson Police Department (PPD) and New Jersey State Police (NJSP) arrived at the Paterson-based mosque and located a male individual suffering from non-fatal stab wounds. The male, 65 years old, was then transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment, according to the news release.

According to CNN, the suspect allegedly stabbed victim Imam Sayed Elnakib during the first prayer of the day, with Omar Mosque spokesperson Abdul Hamdan saying that Zorba was participating in prayers before he “lunged forward with a knife and stabbed Imam Sayed multiple times – at least twice.”

Hamdan told CNN that there were more than 200 congregants in the mosque at the time of the stabbing; he said that he believes that the incident was isolated and told congregants “that the mosque is safe and to practice their faith, it is open.”

In a Facebook post, local councilman Al Abdel-Aziz wrote that he was “deeply saddened” to hear about the incident, adding that his heart “goes out to everyone affected by this tragic event.”

“I am relieved to hear that Imam Sayed Elnakib is in stable condition, and wish him a full and speedy recovery,” Abdel-Aziz said in a statement. “Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time.”

“As a community, it is important that we come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence,” Abdel-Aziz added. “I encourage everyone to reach out to each other for comfort and support, and to work towards creating a safe and welcoming environment for all who enter your mosque.”

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh (D) said in a statement that Elnakib is being treated for a punctured lung at the medical facility, adding that the imam is “in better spirits than before” and is still in stable condition after visiting with him, CNN reported.

The incident comes as Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, which runs from March 22 to April 20.

Authorities said that Zorba was charged with numerous counts such as attempted murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the third degree, and unlawful possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

Zorba is due in court on Monday.