trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Florida teacher fired after asking students to write their obits before active shooter drill

by Kaycee Sloan - 04/10/23 3:29 PM ET
by Kaycee Sloan - 04/10/23 3:29 PM ET
(Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – A central Florida high school teacher has been fired after he asked students to write their own obituaries ahead of an active shooter drill.

Jeffrey Keene, a psychology teacher at Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando, said he was made aware of the shooter drill on April 3. Speaking with NBC News, Keene said he felt students writing their own obituaries would help them “reflect on their lives during the school shooter scenario.”

According to NBC News, Keene gave the assignment to a class of 11th and 12th graders during first period on April 4.

He told his class of 35 students, “This isn’t a way to upset you or anything like that. It wasn’t to scare them or make them feel they were going to die, but just to help them understand what’s important in their lives and how they want to move forward with their lives and how they want to pursue things in their journey.”

However, by second period, students from his class said they were being interviewed by school administrators about the assignment. By seventh period, the teacher — who had been hired in January — had been fired.

“If you can’t talk real to them, then what’s happening in this environment?” Keene asked NBC News. “In my mind, I’ve done nothing wrong.”

On Monday, Nexstar’s WFLA reached out to the Orange County School District regarding Keene’s employment status. The district spokesperson responded by stating that the school administration immediately investigated the situation and the “employee has been terminated.”

“While the district does not comment on employee matters, Dr. Phillips High School families were informed that a teacher gave an inappropriate assignment about school violence,” the district’s media relations manager Michael Olldendorff said in a statement. “Administration immediately investigated and the probationary employee has been terminated. Please note that an employee appointed on probationary status shall attain permanent status in his or her current position upon successful completion of at least a 1-year probationary period.”

Keene told NBC News that since he was a new hire and not a member of the union, it wasn’t possible for him to reverse the school district’s final decision. The 63-year-old teacher said he plans to find another teaching job and reportedly “vowed not to change anything.”

“I don’t think I did anything incorrectly,” Keene said. “I know hindsight is 20/20 but I honestly didn’t think a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old would be offended or upset by talking about something we’re already talking about.”

Keene, a teacher since 2008, told Orlando’s WOFL he plans to appeal his termination.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  2. House GOP takes its fight with Alvin Bragg to New York City
  3. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  4. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  5. Trump appeals order for Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Senate GOP wants Trump to stay away from 2024 races as his legal woes mount 
  7. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says FDA should ignore judge’s decision blocking abortion ...
  8. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  9. Will Gavin Newsom run for president? Experts say it’s not if, but when.
  10. Supreme Court justices are allowed to have friends
  11. Trump attorney spars with NBC’s Chuck Todd, says former president is ...
  12. Montana Republicans aim to change election rules — for one key Senate race
  13. Key takeaways from major US intelligence leak
  14. Trump discourages DeSantis, says candidacy would ‘only hurt’ Republican ...
  15. Biden says he plans on running in 2024
  16. 65 percent in new poll against lifting retirement age for Americans in their 20s
  17. DOJ asks appeals court to pause ‘extraordinary’ Texas abortion pill ruling
  18. Kentucky governor gives emotional response to shooting: ‘I had a very close ...
Load more

Video

See all Video