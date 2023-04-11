trending:

Fifth victim in Louisville bank shooting dies

by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 7:34 AM ET
Multiple agencies arrive at a building after a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky., Monday, April 10, 2023. (Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal via AP)

A fifth victim of a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Ky., on Monday has died, police said, after a bank employee opened fire at his workplace. 

The 25-year-old shooter killed four people at the scene and injured at least eight others with a rifle, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said, and then died after an exchange of gunshots with responding officers. 

The victims were identified after the shooting on Monday as Joshua Barrick, 40, James Tutt, 64, Thomas Elliot, 63, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

The fifth victim was 57-year-old Deana Eckert, who died Monday night, police said.

Among those critically wounded is a 26-year-old LMPD officer, Nickolas Wilt, who graduated from the police academy less than two weeks ago.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has revealed that friends of his were among the victims.

“Tommy Elliott helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad,” said Beshear.

An investigation is ongoing as authorities probe the motive of the shooter they’ve identified as Connor Sturgeon, who officials say live-streamed the attack on Instagram.

Just two weeks ago, six people, including three children, were killed at a Nashville, Tenn., elementary school by a shooter police say was a former student at the school. 

The Associated Press contributed.

