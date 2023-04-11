Jersey City mayor announces Democratic bid for governor

Steven Fulop, the mayor of Jersey City, N.J., announced his bid on Tuesday to run for governor of the Garden State.

Fulop, who is currently serving his third term as Jersey City’s Democrat mayor, shared his gubernatorial bid in an announcement video.

The footage detailed how the 46-year-old politician left his job in the financial sector to join the Marines in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, and included interviews with several veterans that served with him.

The announcement video also highlighted initiatives Fulop pushed as the city mayor, including passing paid sick leave requirements for city workers, raising the minimum wage for the city to $15, and building more affordable housing in the city.

“From my time serving as a U.S. Marine to leading Jersey City as Mayor, my career has always been guided by a strong desire to take on difficult challenges and find solutions that help improve peoples’ lives, and now I’m running for Governor to bring those same values to Trenton,” Fulop said in a press release obtained by Politico.

“I’m launching my campaign now because I believe that New Jersey can become an even better place for all of us, and I will be sharing my vision over the coming months for how we will make it happen,” Fulop added in his statement. “I’ve never backed down from a fight before, and I’m ready to work hard for all the people of our great state to deliver the results New Jersey deserves.”

Fulop is the first Democrat to throw his hat into the 2025 gubernatorial race, as both parties are vying to replace Gov. Phil Murphy (D), who is currently serving his second and final term as governor of New Jersey.

Former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R), who lost to Murphy in the 2021 state gubernatorial election, also said he has plans to run again for the spot.