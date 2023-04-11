Florida GOP legislator calls transgender people ‘mutants’ and ‘demons’ during hearing

A Republican state lawmaker in Florida called transgender people “demons” and compared them to mutants from the X-Men universe during a legislative hearing on Monday.

State Rep. Webster Barnaby (R) on Monday likened transgender people to “mutants from another planet” while arguing in favor of a bill that would make it a crime for transgender people in Florida to use public restrooms consistent with their gender identity.

“It’s like I’m watching an X-Men movie,” Barnaby said during Monday’s hearing in the Florida House Commerce Committee. “It’s like we have mutants living among us on planet Earth. Some people don’t like that, but that’s a fact.”

“This is the planet Earth, where God created men, male and women, female,” Barnaby said Monday. “I’m a proud Christian, conservative Republican. I’m not on the fence.”

Barnaby issued a brief apology for his comments later in the day. “I would like to apologize to the trans community for referring to you as demons,” he said.

The bill under consideration Monday, the “Safety in Private Spaces Act,” would make it a second-degree misdemeanor for adults in Florida to use a public restroom or changing facility inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth, and task schools with establishing disciplinary procedures for students who violate the proposed law.

The measure would additionally require state correctional institutions to house inmates based on their sex assigned at birth, rather than their gender identity, conflicting with federal guidelines.

Barnaby on Monday directed his remarks at several transgender speakers who testified against the bill during a public comment period.

“The Lord rebuke you, Satan, and all of your demons and all of your imps will come parade before us,” he said. “That’s right, I called you demons and imps who come and parade before us and pretend that you are part of this world.”

“My righteous indignation is stirred,” Barnaby said. “I am sick and tired of this. You can test me and try to take me on, but I promise you I’ll win every time.”

Barnaby’s comments appeared to take both Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the panel by surprise. Some Republicans made a conscious effort to distance themselves from the remarks.

“You’re not an evil being,” Republican state Rep. Chase Tramont told those who had spoken out against the proposed legislation. “I believe that you’re fearfully and wonderfully made, and I want you to live your life well.”

Rep. Kristen Arrington, a Democrat who spoke immediately after Barnaby, said she was “thrown off” by his comments. She reassured the bill’s opponents that “there are many here who understand and support you.”

Florida Republicans on Monday advanced the bill, sending it to the full House floor for a vote.