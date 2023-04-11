trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

1 dead, multiple injured in shooting near DC funeral home

by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 2:54 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/11/23 2:54 PM ET

One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting near a funeral home in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, police said. 

Police did not provide an exact number of victims, but said that at least one person had died and that three others were struck by gunfire and sustained what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not been identified and an investigation is ongoing to track the suspect or suspects down.

“At this point, it appears that several of the people on the block were specifically targeted,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. “We’re unsure why that is.”

“It’s unfortunate that someone would be so brazen to do such an act, let alone at a funeral,” Contee added.

The shooting occurred just after 12 p.m. near a funeral home in northeast Washington, D.C., where a ceremony for a victim of gun violence had just ended, Contee said.

“How low can you be of a human being to target other people at a funeral?” he added.

Additional police presence had been in the area at the request of the family of the homicide victim being honored at the funeral, the police chief said, adding that it was not an out-of-the-ordinary request and that it’s not clear if the family had a specific concern about possible violence.

“I don’t know that they were specifically fearful of violence, but obviously, their loved one died as a result of gun violence,” he said of the family. “There could be some reasonable fear there, you know, you don’t know who killed your loved one, people have concerns about that kind of thing.”

Tags DC Robert Contee shooting Washington

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  2. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  3. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  6. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  7. Settlement reached in defamation lawsuit against Lou Dobbs, Fox News
  8. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  9. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  10. Goldman slams Jim Jordan over planned NYC hearing: ‘not welcome in my ...
  11. Can the FDA just ignore the Texas abortion pill ruling? Some lawmakers think so
  12. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  13. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI Director Wray
  14. US intelligence leak deals severe blow to Ukraine war effort
  15. Dwindling weapons, leaked Ukraine-Russia docs raise pressure on US government
  16. Trump widens lead over DeSantis to 33 points in new survey
  17. Judge rules Dominion can’t bring up Jan. 6 at Fox News trial
  18. Tennessee Gov Bill Lee will strengthen background checks, calls for ‘order of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video