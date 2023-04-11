trending:

Louisville police release footage from bank shooting

by Jared Gans - 04/11/23 6:10 PM ET
Flowers and a message of hope sit on the steps of the Old National Bank in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, April 11, 2023. On Monday, a shooting at the bank located in downtown Louisville killed several people and wounded others. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Police from Louisville, Ky., released the surveillance and body camera footage of the shooting at the bank that left five people dead and multiple others injured Monday. 

Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey guided the public through the available footage at a press conference on Tuesday. The footage shows officers being fired upon as they were trying to stop the shooter before he was shot and killed. 

A 25-year-old employee opened fire at Old National Bank, killing five people and wounding at least eight others. 

A timeline of events that the police showed at the press conference shows they arrived on scene three minutes after they were originally dispatched, and the shooter was down four minutes after their arrival. 

Police showed a still image of the shooter holding a rifle in his right hand in the hallway of the bank before opening fire and another after he had fired at the victims with glass shattered. Humphrey said the shooter then moved to the front of the bank to set up an “ambush” for officers arriving on the scene. 

He said the gunman shot Officer Nickolas Wilt, a rookie, in the head while he was waiting for the officers at the front of the bank. 

Humphrey said officers could not see inside the area of the bank, as the lighting was darker inside than outside and the shooter had a higher vantage point. 

Body camera footage from Officer Corey Galloway shows him, after Wilt was injured, taking cover from the gunfire behind a plant and a stone structure on the side of stairs leading up to the bank. 

After police were able to shoot the gunman, Galloway and others advanced. 

“He’s down,” Galloway said, referring to the shooting. “Get the officer.” 

Humphrey said officers immediately searched the building to ensure no threats remained and then provided medical care to those who were injured. 

Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said the officers took “heroic” action to confront the shooter without hesitation. 

“They went towards danger in order to save and preserve life,” she said. “They stopped the threat so other lives could be saved. No hesitation, and they did what they were called do to.” 

Wilt is in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

