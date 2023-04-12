trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker

by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 4:38 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 4:38 PM ET

The Republican-controlled Arizona House on Wednesday voted to expel a GOP lawmaker from the state-level chamber after she invited a guest speaker before a committee to make unvetted criminal allegations against elected officials. 

“This is a sad day for our institution. But it is a necessary day. There has been real damage done to the lives and reputations of people who did not deserve it. More importantly, the integrity of this House has been jeopardized,” said the statehouse’s Democratic Leader Andres Cano on behalf of his party. The Hill has reached out to the Arizona House Republicans for comment. 

The Arizona House voted 46-13 on Wednesday to expel Rep. Liz Harris, just a week after the GOP-controlled Tennessee House controversially voted to expel two Democratic representatives who had participated in a protest against gun violence.

The Arizona House Ethics Committee determined that Harris broke state rules by inviting constituent Jacqueline Breger to give a presentation that alleged schemes of “money laundering, drug trafficking and sales, public corruption, bribing of public officials, and election fraud” by public officials, government employees and others, according to a report shared by Arizona Public Media

Speaking at a joint hearing on election integrity before the House and Senate Special Joint Elections Committee, Berger made the allegations based on purported results of an investigation from a law firm at which she worked. Though Harris denied knowing about the allegations in advance of the presentation, the Ethics Committee’s report determined she did. 

The resolution to expel reads that Harris “undermined the public’s confidence in this institution and violated the order and decorum necessary to complete the people’s work in the State of Arizona.”

“I’m not alone in believing that it was irresponsible and bad judgment for Ms. Harris to invite a person to present unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations in a legislative forum,” Republican Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma said in a Monday statement shared by local outlet 12News.

“That evidence is clear – a member of this House plotted, and then repeatedly lied to advance false and defamatory allegations in a televised legislative hearing. She lied about her role in this effort to mainstream a conspiracy that a federal judge had already labeled as ‘delusional,’” Cano said. 

Tags Arizona elections expulsion vote to expel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  2. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  3. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  4. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  5. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  8. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  9. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  10. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  11. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
  12. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  13. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  14. Jordan subpoenas FTC over its investigation into Twitter, Musk
  15. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  16. Five takeaways from the March inflation slowdown
  17. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  18. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
Load more

Video

See all Video