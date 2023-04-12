trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Adams mocks House GOP over New York City hearing on crime 

by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 10:59 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/12/23 10:59 PM ET
New York Mayor Eric Adams, left, introduces Kathleen Corradi, center, as the city’s first-ever citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the “rat czar,” in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) on Wednesday knocked the House GOP over plans to hold a hearing in the Big Apple on crime in the city.

The House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is expected to meet in Manhattan next week for a hearing scrutinizing the policies of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who announced charges against former President Trump last week.

According to the committee’s schedule, the hearing will examine how Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and a dangerous community for New York City residents.”

Adams mocked the hearing during a press conference focusing on his appointment of a new rat czar in the city.

“I was sure that they understood that, in their congressional districts, crime was going so high, they wanted to come and meet with me alone and find out what we’re doing so successfully,” Adams said of the GOP lawmakers.

“I’m a little disappointed that they’re coming here complaining about crime here when, per capita, their crime is through the roof,” he said.

“And they continue to talk about the open proliferation of guns. Their guns are coming from…the southern states to our cities, like New York and Chicago and others,” Adams added.

Bragg has come under fire from many on the right after the Manhattan prosecutor’s office charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump has pleaded not guilty and continued to bash Bragg and the case, decrying it as politically motivated.

Adams said he “really misunderstood” the House Republicans’ hearing when he first heard about it and said he hasn’t been contacted to participate.

The mayor added “this is just an extension of Donald Trump campaign- campaigning, and it really makes no sense.” As the Manhattan case continues, Adams noted that the city is preparing for Trump to be back in town more often.

The House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account on Wednesday called out a Washington Post fact-checker who cited data indicating that New York City is safer than Mansfield, Ohio, in Jordan’s own district.

Tags Alvin Bragg Crime Eric Adams Eric Adams House GOP Jim Jordan New York New York City Mayor Eric Adams republicans

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  2. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  3. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  4. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  5. Special counsel probe into Jan. 6 hones in on Trump’s fundraising: report
  6. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  7. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
  8. Adams mocks House GOP over New York City hearing on crime 
  9. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  10. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  11. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  12. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  13. Russia is bombing its way toward nuclear catastrophe in Ukraine
  14. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  15. IRS warns of deadline to claim $1.5B in 2019 tax refunds: These states are owed ...
  16. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  17. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  18. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
Load more

Video

See all Video