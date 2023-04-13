trending:

California State Capitol building temporarily evacuated due to ‘credible threat’

by Sergio Robles and Matthew Nobert - 04/13/23 1:19 PM ET
(KTXL) — The California State Capitol building in downtown Sacramento was temporarily evacuated Thursday morning due to a ‘credible threat,’ according to an internal letter sent to state senators and their staffers.

The exact nature of the threat has not been announced, but a little more than an hour after the initial evacuation, legislators and their staffers were able to enter the building once again around 10 a.m.

“The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” says a letter that was sent to state senators and senate staff. 

During the evacuation, legislators and staff were asked to remain home and work remotely. Senators and staffers already at the Capitol were asked to remain in place.

“CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation,” the letter said.

While the Capitol itself was evacuated, the grounds around the building appeared relatively calm, with people moving about normally, a FOX40 News team observed.

A state senate floor session was delayed and moved to another legislative building in downtown Sacramento.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told FOX40 News that he had given Assembly staff the option to work from home if it made them feel safer, but that the Capitol building was back open.

The State Capitol building and adjacent Capitol Park are located within Sacramento city limits but are officially state property and are provided security by the California Highway Patrol Capitol Protection Service.

Though it is a public building, the Capitol is under constant patrol by the CHP, with open but limited access for the public, who must pass through security checkpoints before entering.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

