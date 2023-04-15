trending:

Protesters interrupt DeSantis speech at New Hampshire fundraising event

by Nick Robertson - 04/15/23 7:43 AM ET
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. DeSantis has advanced elements of his aggressive conservative agenda though the use of executive power, drawing on appointees, state boards and the state Constitution as he builds toward an expected presidential candidacy. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to a crowd at Adventure Outdoors gun store, Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Smyrna, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Protesters rushed the stage as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) spoke during a GOP fundraising event in New Hampshire Friday, with the organization behind the protest calling him antisemitic as he gears up for an expected 2024 presidential campaign.

Two women shouted “Jews against DeSantis” from the stage as they were being quickly escorted out, while the governor disregarded their interruption.

“You’ve got to have a little spice in the speech,” he said.

DeSantis was headlining the Amos Tuck Dinner, a key fundraising event for the New Hampshire Republican Party. The governor has recently traveled to a number of states in the leadup to a likely presidential campaign announcement. Thursday he attended a GOP fundraiser in Ohio and earlier Friday addressed Liberty University in Virginia.

The women who disrupted his address are with IfNotNow, an organization of American Jews protesting against the Israeli government and its treatment of Palestinians.

The organization called DeSantis an antisemite, pointing to what it characterized as his refusal to denounce white supremacist supporters and alliances with Christian nationalists.

DeSantis has consistently come in second behind former President Trump in 2024 GOP primary polls. A Morning Consult poll this week found Trump with a 33 point lead over the Florida governor.

He has not yet officially announced a presidential candidacy but is expected to soon.

Trump and DeSantis-aligned super PACs have already begun airing attack ads on the others’ candidate. On Friday, a pro-Trump PAC released an ad mocking DeSantis for an alleged incident where he ate pudding on a private jet with his fingers, and a pro-DeSantis PAC called out Trump for previous comments in support of gun control.

