State Watch

Kansas City shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, including a young child

by Nick Robertson - 04/15/23 9:27 AM ET
(File: Getty Images)

A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday night left a man dead and injured four other people, including a girl younger than five, according to local police.

Kansas City Police responded to reports of gunfire just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night at a gas station. A total of five people were shot, four of whom sustained non-life threatening injuries.

One man who was shot died at a local hospital, police said. Three women and a young girl were injured in the shooting.

A police spokesman said that while a suspect and motive are unknown, there is no threat to the community. Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The Kansas City shooting is the 156th mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive. It is the first in the Kansas City area.

Tags gun violence kansas city mass shooting shooting

