trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Mace criticizes GOP for being ‘silent’ on abortion, guns

by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 9:54 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 9:54 AM ET

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) criticized her fellow Republicans on Sunday for their silence on issues of mass shootings and abortion access, arguing GOP lawmakers must offer policy solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing voters.

“Republicans can no longer be silent on this issue,” Mace told anchor Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.” “It’s not about the Second Amendment. There are plenty of things that we could be doing besides offering prayers and silence.”

Following a string of mass shootings in the U.S., including attacks in Tennessee and Kentucky, Mace – who said she had been near a mass shooting recently in South Carolina – suggested Republicans should focus on making changes that do not target gun control.

She pointed to an amber alert system that would tell people when they are near a mass shooting. She also said Republicans should strengthen background checks and bolster physical security at vulnerable locations, like schools and churches. 

“Everytime there’s a mass shooting… we don’t say anything, want to bury our heads in the sand and hope that it goes away,” Mace said. “It’s not going away… it is an issue that continues to be a problem for Republicans.”

Mace has been a sharp critic of some of the Republican party’s moves to restrict abortion access in the U.S. following the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court last year. Mace, who considers herself as “pro-life” but supports some abortion access said lawmakers need to find a middle ground on the issue of abortion.

A string of Republican-led states, especially in the south, have taken steps over the last year to strongly restrict access to abortions in the states, in some cases outlawing it almost entirely.

“Some of the stances we’ve taken, especially when it comes to rape and incest and protecting the life of the mother, it’s so extreme… the independent voters… they cannot support this,” Mace said. “If we’re gonna ban abortion, what are we doing to make sure women have access to birth control?”

Tags abortion access Gun control House Republicams mass shootings Nancy Mace Nancy Mace Shannon Bream

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  3. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  4. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  5. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  6. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  7. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  8. Graham questions Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling
  9. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  10. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  11. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  12. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  13. Walmart closing locations across 12 states this year: Here’s where
  14. Former CIA chief says Greene ‘not fit to hold public office’
  15. Khanna: Newsom should appoint ‘caretaker’ replacement for Feinstein if she ...
  16. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
  17. Gillibrand: Texas mifepristone ruling an 'outrage’
  18. Virginia schools anti-discrimination program might be illegal: courts
Load more

Video

See all Video