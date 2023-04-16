trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Khanna: Newsom should appoint ‘caretaker’ replacement for Feinstein if she resigns

by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 10:43 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/16/23 10:43 AM ET
California Rep. Ro Khanna (left). California Sen. Dianne Feinstein (right). (AFP/Getty Images)

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said he would be supportive of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointing a “caretaker” replacement for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) after Khanna called for the 89-year-old lawmaker to resign from her position in the Senate last week.

“Gov. Newsom can appoint a caretaker, he doesn’t have to appoint someone in the current race,” Khanna said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I would support the governor doing that. This has nothing to do with the current race, because a caretaker would solve that.”

Feinstein announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024, signaling the close of a 30-plus year career in the Senate. A group of House Democrats have already started to line up for the seat, including Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), a progressive whom Khanna has already endorsed in the race.

After Khanna became the first sitting Democrat to call for Feinstein to resign, as she continues to recover at home from a shingles diagnosis, some pointed to the move from Khanna as politically motivated, arguing Lee would be one of the prime possibilities to be appointed as Feinstein’s successor.

But Khanna on Sunday pushed back on the suggestion, arguing he wanted someone to be appointed who was not in the current race and could serve in a caretaker capacity.

“This has to do with someone who’s just not showing up,” Khanna said. “I said out loud what people have been saying in private.”

Feinstein’s absence from the Senate Judiciary Committee has been a major point of contention, as without her vote, Democrats have not been able to push through judicial nominees to be confirmed by the full chamber.

Feinstein rejected calls for her to resign last week, but said she was asking for a temporary replacement for her to be appointed to the Judiciary Committee. The move would require support from Republicans, and it remained unclear whether it would garner any GOP support.

Tags California Dianne Feinstein Dianne Feinstein Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom Ro Khanna Ro Khanna Senate Judiciary Committee

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  3. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  4. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  5. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  6. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  7. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  8. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  9. Walmart closing locations across 12 states this year: Here’s where
  10. Graham questions Texas judge’s abortion pill ruling
  11. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  12. Tornado alley is expanding — and scientists don’t know why
  13. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
  14. Mace criticizes GOP for being ‘silent’ on abortion, guns
  15. Former CIA chief says Greene ‘not fit to hold public office’
  16. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  17. Opportunism, hypocrisy & graft, oh my! Guiding lights of the new GOP
  18. Community college enrollment plunges nearly 40 percent in a decade
Load more

Video

See all Video