3 American sailors missing off Mexico coast

Authorities said that a search is being conducted in an effort to find three American soldiers who went missing off the Mexico coast earlier this month.

In a news release, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the three individuals, Kerry O’Brien, Frank O’Brien, and William Gross were aboard the sailing vessel Ocean Bound, a 44-foot La Fitte, and reportedly left the city of Mazatlán en route to San Diego, Calif.

The sailors were supposed to stop in Cabo San Lucas on April 6 for provisions and report in before continuing to San Diego. Authorities said there was no record of the three individuals reporting to their destination.

The U.S. Coast Guard also said that the Mexican Navy is assisting them with the ongoing search for the three sailors.

“Search and rescue coordinators have contacted marinas throughout Baja, Mexico, with negative sightings of the vessel,” the U.S. Coast Guard said in its statement. “Urgent marine information broadcasts have been issued over VHF radio requesting all mariners to keep a lookout for the missing persons and vessel.”