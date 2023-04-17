trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Alabama authorities ask for community’s help after mass shooting kills 4

by Julia Mueller - 04/17/23 7:38 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 04/17/23 7:38 AM ET
A pastor prays for shooting victims in Dadeville, Ala., at a vigil in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Jeff Amy/Associated Press
A pastor prays for shooting victims in Dadeville, Ala., at a vigil in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Alabama authorities are asking for the community’s help as they search for answers surrounding a mass shooting that killed four people and injured more than two dozen others at a birthday party in the city of Dadeville.  

“We’ve got to have information from the community,” Sgt. Jeremy Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said at a news conference on Sunday. Though authorities held two such briefings with the media, Burkett did not take questions, and much is still unknown about the deadly incident late Saturday. 

“If you are at home right now, or you know somebody that has any information about what occurred last night — I cannot stress this enough, ever how minor you think it is — we absolutely need you to share it,” Burkett added. 

Police have not released information about a suspect or about the victims in the shooting, which occurred at a dance studio during a 16-year-old’s birthday party. 

One of the dead is reportedly the teenager’s brother, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, a high school senior who, according to The Associated Press, had been set to play college football at Jacksonville State University.

Among the 28 people wounded are some with critical injuries, Burkett said. 

“What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear? When parents have to worry every time their kids walk out the door to school, to the movie theater, or to the park?” President Biden asked in a statement over the weekend. 

The Dadeville shooting comes on the heels of two deadly shootings in Louisville, Ky., one at a bank and another at a park.

Tags Alabama Dadeville shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at Lindsey Graham by posting Photoshopped pic ...
  3. Clarence Thomas claimed income from defunct real estate firm: report
  4. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  5. Elon Musk claims the US government had ‘full access’ to private Twitter DMs
  6. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  7. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  8. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  9. George Santos campaign finance disclosure shows more refunds to donors than ...
  10. Alabama authorities ask for community’s help after mass shooting kills 4
  11. Democrats seek negotiating advantage in GOP budget turmoil
  12. The truth about NPR’s funding — and its possible future
  13. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy to spotlight debt ceiling on Wall ...
  15. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  16. Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will ...
  17. Merck-Moderna vaccine helps reduce chances of skin cancer
  18. ‘Outrageous and unacceptable’: Biden slams GOP for standing with NRA in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video