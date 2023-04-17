trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World

by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 2:50 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/17/23 2:50 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said Monday that the state might consider building a prison or potentially another amusement park next to land owned by Disney amid his administration’s ongoing feud with the entertainment giant.

The governor’s clash with Disney started when the company came out against his education plan that limits the instruction of gender identity and sexuality in public schools. In response, DeSantis signed a bill that dissolved the private government that oversaw Walt Disney World in the state.

But outgoing Disney-friendly members of the board that oversees the district approved an agreement with the company that gave it developmental authority over its theme park. New board members handpicked by DeSantis said the agreement stripped them of their ability to oversee the park’s development.

Now DeSantis, who is weighing a 2024 presidential campaign, is publicly floating how to respond.

“If you look at this whole special district, Walt Disney Corporation obviously owns a lot of it, but the district owns other land,” he said at the press conference. “Now people are like, what should we do with this land? People have said: Maybe create a state park, maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said maybe you need another state prison. Who knows?” 

DeSantis said that while he was not actively considering what to do with the land before, the ability to build state projects on the land would be analyzed going forward.

“I just think that the possibilities are endless,” he said. “So that is now gonna be analyzed to see what would make the most sense. And that wasn’t necessarily even on the radar.”

Tags DeSantis desantis disney feud disney Disney Florida Florida Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Walt Disney World

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  2. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  3. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  4. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  5. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  6. DeSantis floats building prison on land next to Disney World
  7. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  8. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  9. Schumer pans McCarthy’s one-year debt-ceiling extension as ‘terrible ...
  10. A free market no more? Rules of the game have changed after banking ...
  11. George Santos announces reelection bid
  12. McCarthy slams Biden, makes case for GOP moving on debt ceiling ‘in the ...
  13. US arrests two in connection with ‘secret’ Chinese police station in NY
  14. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  15. Democrat quotes Logan Roy from ‘Succession’ in blasting GOP crime hearing
  16. Kari Lake holds wide lead in hypothetical Arizona Senate GOP primary: poll
  17. Democratic senators favor forcing House vote on debt limit increase 
  18. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
Load more

Video

See all Video