Kansas City homeowner accused of shooting Black teen charged with two felonies

by Rashad Simmons - 04/17/23 8:04 PM ET
An 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew D. Lester, who allegedly shot and wounded a Black teen last week after he went to the wrong house, was charged with armed assault on Monday evening. 

The teen, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice and had been in critical condition since last Thursday, after he went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers.

Yarl is now recovering at home with his family. 

The homeowner was charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said at a news conference that race was not a factor in the shooting that occurred last Thursday, USA Today reported. 

“We understand how frustrating this has been, but I can assure you the criminal justice system is working and will continue to work,” Thompson said at the news conference. 

Thompson said the suspect, Andrew D. Lester, is not yet in custody, but a warrant has been issued for his arrest, CBS News reported. 

The shooting sparked outrage online and in Kansas City, with protesters on Sunday demanding justice for the teen.

Kansas City police chief Stacey Graves said on Sunday that the shooter was taken into custody last Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold but was then released.

The investigation is ongoing. 

