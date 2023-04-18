trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Biden calls 16-year-old allegedly shot by Kansas City homeowner

by Alex Gangitano - 04/18/23 8:46 AM ET
by Alex Gangitano - 04/18/23 8:46 AM ET
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
FILE – President Joe Biden speaks at Ulster University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Biden on Monday evening called Ralph Yarl, the 16-year-old who was shot in Kansas City after reportedly going to the wrong house. 

“The President spoke by phone to Ralph Yarl and shared his hope for a swift recovery,” the White House said in a statement. 

Yarl, who was initially hospitalized in critical condition, is now recovering at home after being shot twice last Thursday. The Black teenager reportedly went to the wrong address to pick up his younger brothers and a white 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew Lester, allegedly shot him. 

Lester was charged with two felonies, first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Monday evening. 

“I can tell you there was a racial component to this case,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference late Monday, according to CNN. The network noted Thompson did not elaborate.

The incident sparked protests in Kansas City and outrage online. 

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  3. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  4. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  5. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  6. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  7. Trump urges Murdoch to embrace false 2020 election claims in Dominion trial
  8. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  9. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  10. Musk, media reach boiling point over Twitter changes 
  11. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene’s praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  12. Fox News vs. Dominion: Blockbuster media fight set for courtroom
  13. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  14. Clarence Thomas, credibility, and consequences
  15. Woman in car that went to wrong address fatally shot by homeowner, authorities ...
  16. I consider Clarence Thomas a friend, and I’m shocked by recent reports
  17. GOP education committee chair: ‘I don’t know what a trans girl is’
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy lays down marker in debt-limit ...
Load more

Video

See all Video