Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud

by Julia Mueller - 04/18/23 12:34 PM ET
Former President Trump on Tuesday knocked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for actions against Disney in the state, saying the governor is “being absolutely destroyed” by the company.  

“DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney. His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he’s going back with a new one in order to save face,” Trump said on Truth Social, referring to the Florida governor by a nickname.

Trump speculated that “Disney’s next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor. In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer.”

DeSantis has been battling with Disney, which operates its Walt Disney World amusement park near Orlando. He’s sought to punish the company for speaking out against Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. 

DeSantis on Monday said that the state could consider building a prison or potentially another amusement park next to land owned by Disney.

“In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political STUNT!” Trump said Tuesday.

The former president’s comments come as he campaigns to retake the White House in 2024. Though the Florida governor hasn’t declared an official bid, DeSantis is widely considered a top possible contender to run against Trump for the GOP nomination. 

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Tuesday also criticized DeSantis for his back-and-forth with Disney, arguing his actions aren’t in line with a “conservative” stance on the interplay of government and business.

