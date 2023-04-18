Kansas City mayor says teenager Ralph Yarl was shot for ‘existing while Black’

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot by an 84-year-old white man “because he was existing while Black.”

“I share the outrage and the concern of many and asking why,” Lucas told Sara Sidner on CNN’s News Central on Tuesday morning.

“This boy was shot because he was existing while Black, and he knocked on the door of someone who clearly, clearly fears Black people — Black boys, Black children, and I think that is clear as day,” Lucas added. “And so I hope that it’s not mistaken or forgotten, the reason why many Black people and Black parents — myself included — are concerned is because, if one day it’s ringing on the doorbell that can get you shot, then what else is next?”

On April 13, Yarl went out to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house when he accidentally went to the home of 84-year-old Andrew Lester.

In a probable cause statement, Lester said he “saw a black male approximately 6 feet tall pulling on the exterior storm door handle.” He fired a .32 caliber revolver, striking Yarl in the head. As he lay on the ground, Yarl told officers, Lester fired again and struck him in the arm.

Yarl eventually managed to run away and find help; an ambulance was called and Yarl was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition while Lester was taken into custody before being released.

Though Missouri has a “stand your ground” law, which allows citizens to respond to threats or force without fear of criminal prosecution, Yarl’s family said the teenager was no threat to Lester.

His aunt Faith Spoonmore said her nephew is barely 170 pounds and under 6 feet tall. Yarl told officers he did not touch Lester’s door.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said there appears to be a racial component to the case.

Lucas on Tuesday said he won’t assign racial bias until further investigation, but “to pretend that race is not a part of this whole situation would be to have your head in the sand.”

Going up to a door is “normal existence,” Lucas added, but being shot for doing so is horrifying.

“Somebody came to a door and shot through a door not once, but twice,” Lucas said. “That’s what is horrifying. That’s why I think I’m glad to see this first step toward justice and why we all need to investigate … how we handle this and how we can do better in the future.”

Lester now faces two felony charges for assault in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Yarl was released from the hospital on Monday and is recovering at home, but his family said he is traumatized by what occurred.

“There’s a major part of Ralph that died on Thursday,” said Spoonmore on CNN This Morning.

“What Ralph went through, he lost a part of himself that day,” she added. “A lot has changed since that happened. The way he’s going to walk through this world is going to be totally different because of what happened.”