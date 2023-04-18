trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Sheriff’s office: Recordings of alleged discussions about killing reporters, hanging Black people were altered

by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 2:35 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/18/23 2:35 PM ET
In this photo provided by the Southwest Ledger, people from Idabel, Okla., call for the resignation of several McCurtain County officials at a county commissioners meeting early Monday, April 17, 2023, after tapes with the officials’ racist comments surfaced over the weekend. (Christopher Bryan/Southwest Ledger via AP)

The scandal-ridden Oklahoma sheriff’s office says that audio that promoted the state’s governor to call for officials to resign was altered, and that its lead was being investigated.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) called for officials in the county sheriff’s office to resign after apparently discussing killing local reporters and lynching Black people.

The leaked audio came from a discussion between McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, his investigator Alicia Manning, Commissioners Mark Jennings and Robert Beck, commissioners’ secretary Heather Carter and jail administrator Larry Hendrix after a March county meeting, according to the McCurtain Gazette-News.

It includes Jennings reminiscing about how law enforcement used to “take (Black people) down to Mud Creek and hang them up with a damn rope.” The group also discusses hiring hit men, mentioning local journalists. 

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the audio on Facebook Monday.

“There is and has been an ongoing investigation into multiple, significant violation of the Oklahoma Security of Communications Act… which states that it is illegal to secretly record a conversation in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties,” it said.

“Many of these recordings, like the one published by media outlets on Friday, have yet to be duly authenticated or validated. Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered.”

The office also said the transcription of the audio recordings did not match what was actually said on the tape, and said that threats of violence had been made toward county officials and their families. 

Stitt condemned the contents of the leaks on Monday.

“There is simply no place for such hateful rhetoric in the state of Oklahoma, especially by those that serve to represent the community through their respective office,” the governor said. “I will not stand idly by while this takes place.”

Tags Kevin Stitt Kevin Stitt Kevin Stitt McCurtain County Oklahoma Oklahoma

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  2. Trump knocks DeSantis over Disney feud
  3. Biden-McCarthy escalate tit-for-tat over debt ceiling deal
  4. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  5. Senate GOP pops Feinstein Judiciary replacement balloon 
  6. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  7. DeSantis under pressure to dispel GOP concerns over 2024
  8. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  9. McCarthy tries to wrangle Republicans on unfinished debt limit bill
  10. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  11. Trump calls ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney ‘a born loser’
  12. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
  13. Trump posts on Instagram for the first time since Jan. 6 fallout
  14. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  15. Oklahoma governor calls for resignations after county officials reportedly ...
  16. DOJ seeking longest sentence yet for Jan. 6 defendant
  17. Here are the House, Senate members who have endorsed Trump for 2024
  18. Biden dings McCarthy for Wall Street speech: ‘What are MAGA Republicans in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video