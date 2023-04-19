trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Attorney says Ralph Yarl’s prognosis is ‘very, very positive’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 8:24 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 8:24 AM ET
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP)
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Mo. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teenager who has garnered national attention after being shot in the head in Kansas City after reportedly ringing the doorbell at the wrong house, has a “positive” prognosis in recovering from his injuries, according to his attorney.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing the Yarl family, told CNN on Tuesday that Yarl’s prognosis is “very, very positive,” adding that Yarl’s recovery was a miracle. He said that the teenager is expected to make a full recovery, besides scarring and potentially Post Traumatic Brain Injury symptoms in the long-term.

“Thursday night, doctors were scraping off bullet fragments off his brain. Saturday, he was released from the hospital,” Merritt told CNN.

Yarl was initially hospitalized in critical condition after being shot twice last Thursday. He reportedly went to the wrong address when picking up his younger brothers from a friend’s house and was allegedly shot by a white 85-year-old Kansas City homeowner, Andrew Lester.

Lester turned himself into authorities on Tuesday after he was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in connection to the incident. He was released on bond later that day, and Merritt told CNN that he is to be arraigned Wednesday.

CNN reported that Lester told authorities that he was “scared to death” of Yarl’s size and believed he was trying to break in. Merritt questioned this reasoning, telling CNN that Yarl stands at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

“He’s the least imposing kid that I’ve come across,” Merritt said. “He is a 16-year-old musician. He is not known for his physical prowess.”

“I can tell you there was a racial component to this case,” Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said at a news conference, CNN reported. The report also noted that he did not expand on this comment.

Yarl has received a wave of support over the last week, as his GoFundMe page has received nearly $3.2 million in donations. President Biden also called the teenager to share “his hope for a swift recovery.”

Tags Andrew Lester kansas city Lee Merritt Lee Merritt Ralph Yarl

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  3. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  4. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  5. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  6. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  7. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  8. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  9. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  10. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  11. Fox News and Dominion reach last-minute $787 million settlement
  12. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP far from unified on debt limit; Fox ...
  14. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  15. Abortion doesn’t need to be a losing issue for Republicans. Here’s what ...
  16. Bill O’Reilly criticizes Fox News following settlement: ‘The nightmare will ...
  17. Trump picks up two more endorsements from Senate Republicans
  18. Supreme Court weighs religious accommodation for Christian postal worker
Load more

Video

See all Video