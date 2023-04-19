Controversial bill to loosen Iowa child labor laws advances

A bill that would loosen Iowa’s child labor laws advanced this week as advocacy groups decried proposed labor guidelines.

Iowa’s GOP-controlled state Senate early Tuesday morning passed the bill 32-17 to approve extended work hours for teenagers and allowing them to serve alcohol under certain conditions. The Des Moines Register reported that proposal has sparked labor union protests and criticism from the U.S. Labor Department’s top lawyer, Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda, who said it would contribute to the number of children who are working illegally at some workplace.

The vote was largely split down party lines, but two Republicans joined all Democrats who voted against the bill.

The legislation, which would still need to be passed by the House and signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) before it is enacted, would allow children under the age of 16 to work up to six hours a day, which is two more hours than the current threshold. It also extends how late children can work to 9 p.m. during the school year and 11 p.m. during the summer.

Reynolds has spoken positively about the bill, saying working can give children “good experience,” according to the Des Moines Register.

“It teaches the kids a lot and if they have the time to do it and they want to earn some additional money I don’t think we should discourage that,” she said. “Ultimately, parents and kids will decide if they want to work or not.”

If enacted, the bill would also allows 16 and 17-year olds to serve alcohol at restaurants if the employers has written permission from the teenager’s parent or guardian. Lawmakers amended the bill to clarify that the teenagers in that age group cannot work in bars or in strip clubs.

The bill also would create a committee to look into whether teenagers ages 14 and older can receive a special permit to drive themselves to work. In Iowa, children can start the state’s graduated driver’s license program at 14 and get their first license at 16. Minors can also get a special school permit at the age of 14 and a half if they meet certain criteria, which would allow them to drive unsupervised between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. to certain locations.