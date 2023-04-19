trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Texas cheerleader shot after parking lot mix-up outside grocery store

by A James and Sarah Al-Shaikh - 04/19/23 10:44 AM ET
by A James and Sarah Al-Shaikh - 04/19/23 10:44 AM ET

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A Texas high school cheerleader was hospitalized Tuesday night after a shooting in a grocery store parking lot.

Elgin Police said a 25-year-old man fired shots into a car at an H-E-B parking lot and injured two people.

Lynn Shearer, owner of Woodland’s Elite Cheer Co., said four cheerleaders who go to her gym were involved in the shooting.

“It was unfortunate. These girls were just trying to get home,” Shearer said.

Shearer said the cheerleaders carpool from the Austin area to her gym in Eglin.

“These kids have grown up in our gym. We’ve known them for years, some of them literally, since they were, you know, 8, 10 years old,” Shearer said. “So they’re like our family.”

  • Payton Washington headshot
    Shearer said Washington is well-known across the country for her cheerleading. (Photo: Jacky Sauceda)
  • Payton Washington with her Stony Point Cheerleading team
    Shearer said Washington is well-known across the country for her cheerleading. (Photo: Jacky Sauceda)
  • Payton Washington with her Stony Point Cheerleading team
    Shearer said Washington is well-known across the country for her cheerleading. (Photo: Jacky Sauceda)

Shearer said the girls were returning back to the location of their parked cars at an H-E-B parking lot when one of the girls accidentally tried to get into the wrong car.

“The guy got out and they saw that he had a gun. And so they tried to speed off, and he shot his gun, like five times or so into the car,” Shearer said.

Police said multiple shots were fired into a vehicle in the parking lot, hitting two people. One person was treated at the scene, EPD said. Another person was taken to the hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

Shearer identified that person was Round Rock ISD cheerleader Payton Washington.

“She’s won every title there is to win in all-star cheerleading. She’s literally a role model for the kids in this industry throughout the country,” Shearer said. “Everybody knows her. She’s literally one of the very best that’s ever done this sport.”

According to Stony Point High School’s cheerleader booster club, Washington was one of their own senior varsity cheerleaders as well.

The organization said she is recovering at a nearby hospital after surgery.

Police said a suspect, identified as Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., was taken into custody and charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony.

EPD said the investigation is still active and additional or enhanced charges could be filed.

As Washington embarks on the road to recovery, Shearer said she and the Woodlands Elite team will be there every step of the way.

“So our goal right now is to take it one day at a time and be there for them,” Shearer said.

Tags cheerleader Shooting Texas

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  2. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  3. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  4. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  5. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  6. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  7. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  8. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
  9. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  10. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  11. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  12. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  13. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  14. Watch live: Oversight panel holds hearing on Biden’s handling of Afghan ...
  15. Trump reasserts dominance over GOP with post-indictment offensive
  16. GOP confronts raucous field hearing on NYC crime
  17. Pence to target Trump’s remarks on China’s Xi
  18. Bill O’Reilly criticizes Fox News following settlement: ‘The nightmare will ...
Load more

Video

See all Video