trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Two teens arrested in Alabama birthday shooting

by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 1:15 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/19/23 1:15 PM ET
Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville, Alabama, on April 16, 2023. (Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

Two teenagers were arrested in connection to an Alabama shooting that left four people dead and more than 30 people injured over the weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a tweet that officials arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old and charged both teenagers with four counts of reckless murder. This comes after shots were fired at a Sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, that was being held in a dance studio.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said at a press conference Wednesday that four people remain in critical condition as a result of the shooting, the Associated Press reported. He said the two teenagers will be charged as adults, and he will ask that they be held without bail.

“We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased,” Segrest said at the press conference.

The victims’ names were released to Nexstar’s WRBL and include Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell, 18, Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, and Shaunkivia Nicole “Keke” Smith, 17. The Associated Press reported that Dowdell was the birthday teenager’s brother and was a high school senior, along with another victim.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said officials recovered “numerous shell casings used in handguns” at the scene in an update provided Tuesday, but there was no evidence so far that there was high-powered rifle ammunition used in the shooting.

“Violent crime has NO place in Alabama and what happened in Dadeville was horrific. I’m proud of the major progress made by law enforcement. The work is not done, and we will fully support ALEA as they work to ensure we hold ALL responsible for this tragedy accountable,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said in a statement Wednesday.

Tags alabama shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  5. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  6. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  7. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  8. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  9. Ohio 13-year-old dies after trying TikTok challenge
  10. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  11. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  12. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  13. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  14. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  15. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  16. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  17. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  18. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
Load more

Video

See all Video