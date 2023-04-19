Utah governor declares state of emergency as record snow melts, risking floods

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Wednesday declared a state of emergency as the snow has melted and created dangerous flooding that’s spurring landslides, avalanches and other hazardous conditions.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the moisture we’ve received this winter, but the extra rain and hefty snowpack present increasing flood risks as the snow melts,” Cox said in a statement.

“With record snowfall and rapidly warming spring temperatures, we’ve got to take action to protect our state from the avalanches, landslides, mudslides, rockslides and floods that will inevitably occur in the coming months,” the governor added on Twitter.

Flooding from the spring snowmelt is hitting from the Southwest to the Rockies, impacting residents in Utah and several other states.

The Utah Division of Emergency Management has already activated the State Emergency Response Team and deployed resources, including more than 1 million sandbags to help communities prepare for flooding, according to the governor’s office.

In addition, crews from the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will be available to assist the cities and their volunteers to fill sandbags, remove debris and operate heavy equipment, the release stated.

A $5 million fund appropriated by legislators for emergency flood mitigation is “already depleted,” according to the governor’s office.

Cox’s order will also seek aid from other states and at the federal level.

Utah’s state of emergency will stay up for the next 30 days, unless extended.