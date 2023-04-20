Full-service abortion clinic opens in Wyoming amid attacks, legal battles

As the legal battle for abortion access remains ongoing in Wyoming, a full-service abortion clinic opened in the state on Thursday, nearly one year after the clinic suffered an arson attack.

The Wellspring Health Access reproductive health care clinic announced on Twitter it officially opened its doors on Thursday after the clinic started to take appointments on Wednesday. Wellspring Health Access President Julie Burkhart tweeted the news as well, saying it was a challenge to open the facility.

“Opening the Wellspring clinic in Casper has been a challenge from a million different angles, but we did it!” Burkhart tweeted. “Thank you to all of our supporters and our wonderful staff. Wellspring Health Access is finally open!!”

Before the Casper-area clinic was set to open last year, a fire broke out in the facility and left damaged windows in the building, The Associated Press reported. A woman was arrested late last month by Casper police and agents from the FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in connection to the fire, authorities said.

Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, was charged with arson after her arrest last month. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted, according to the District of Wyoming attorney’s office.

The news of the reopened clinic comes as access to the abortion pill in the state has launched a legal fight.

Wyoming banned mifepristone, one of two drugs needed in a medication abortion, after Gov. Mark Gordon (R) signed a bill into law last month. Judge Melissa Owens then issued a temporary order halting the ban later that month while other lawsuits on the issue make their way through the legal system.

“In the coming weeks, we will finally open the doors of our Casper facility and become the only surgical abortion provider in the state,” Burkhart said at the time. “With today’s order from Judge Melissa Owens, we can move ahead with our plans and finally begin to serve those who need abortion care in Wyoming.”