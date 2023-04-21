trending:

State Watch

Ohio DoorDash driver killed while on delivery: police

by Jordan Unger - 04/21/23 6:36 AM ET
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a DoorDash delivery driver was fatally shot on the job in Akron, Ohio.

When investigators arrived around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, they found a 22-year-old man in a parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

According to police, the victim was making a DoorDash delivery when he was shot.

Investigators say the victim got into an altercation with two men around 11 p.m. in the city’s Highland Square area. The pair then allegedly followed the victim to the delivery spot and shot him.

Two suspects, 21 year-old Matthew Couch and 19 year-old Derek Ransome-Fromby were arrested at an area home and taken to the Summit County Jail.

They were initially charged with felonious assault, but now murder charges are pending.

