trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Suspect in shooting of North Carolina 6-year-old taken into custody in Florida

by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 8:10 AM ET
by Nick Robertson - 04/21/23 8:10 AM ET
This Dec. 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary. Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary's yard. (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)
This Dec. 2022 image provided by the City of Gastonia Police Department shows Robert Louis Singletary. Authorities are searching for the man accused of shooting and wounding a 6-year-old North Carolina girl and her parents. A neighbor says the Tuesday night shooting near Gastonia happened after children tried to retrieve a basketball that rolled into Singletary’s yard. (City of Gastonia Police Department via AP)

The man believed to have shot at his neighbors in North Carolina, including a 6-year-old girl, earlier this week is in custody in Florida, police announced on Thursday night.

Robert Louis Singletary is accused of shooting and injuring his neighbors after a basketball rolled into his yard on Tuesday. According to neighbors, Singletary and a child’s father got into an argument, with the father telling Singletary not to curse at his kids.

Singletary then went inside and returned with a gun, shooting at the child and her parents. The girl was grazed by bullet fragments in her cheek and her mother in the elbow. The child’s father was shot in the back, seriously injured, and remains in the hospital.

Another man was shot but not injured. 

Singletary turned himself into police in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday afternoon.

It was the fourth case in a week of a shooting gaining national attention for involving a seemingly innocent interaction. Two teen cheerleaders in Texas were shot after they accidentally opened the wrong car door at a grocery store, a 16-year-old boy was shot in Kansas City after he knocked on his neighbor’s door, and a 20-year-old woman was shot and killed after turning into the wrong driveway in New York.

Singletary has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and illegal firearm possession.

Neighbors told CNN that he had recently moved to the neighborhood and previously yelled at the playing children.

In December, Singletary was charged with assaulting his girlfriend with a mini-sledgehammer and preventing her from receiving medical attention, police said.

Tags Crime gastonia shooting shooting

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  2. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  3. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  4. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  5. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  6. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  7. Electric vehicle policies inflame Manchin-Biden tensions
  8. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  9. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  10. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  11. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  12. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  13. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of transgender lawmaker
  14. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  15. House GOP leaders distance from national abortion ban
  16. Marshall introduces vote of no confidence resolution for Mayorkas
  17. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  18. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
Load more

Video

See all Video