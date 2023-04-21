Tennessee state lawmaker resigns after harassment allegations

Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell, a leading GOP member of the Tennessee House of Representatives who voted to expel three Democratic lawmakers from the chamber earlier this month, resigned on Thursday amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I resign from the Tennessee House of Representatives. Effective immediately,” Campbell said in a letter to his fellow lawmakers that was obtained by an ABC affiliate.

Campbell’s announcement came several hours after he was questioned by a local outlet about sexual harassment allegations.

According to an ethics subcommittee memo obtained by NewsChannel 5 Nashville, the vice chair of the House Republican Caucus was found last month to have violated the legislative body’s policy on workplace discrimination and harassment.

“I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property,” Campbell told the outlet, adding, “If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded.”

The Republican lawmaker voted earlier this month in favor of expelling three of his Democratic colleagues from the chamber for leading a protest against gun violence from the House floor, in the wake of a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left three 9-year-old students and three staff members dead.

“If you were in court and behaved like those three did, you would have been found in contempt of court,” Campbell said at the time, per NewsChannel 5.

Tennessee Republicans successfully ousted Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, while a vote to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson failed. Jones and Pearson are both Black, while Johnson is white.

“This is horrendous,” Johnson said on Twitter, in response to the revelations about Campbell. “Yet if you talk without permission, you get expulsion resolutions.”