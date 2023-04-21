trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Tennessee state lawmaker resigns after harassment allegations

by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 9:56 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/21/23 9:56 AM ET
Associated Press/George Walker IV

Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell, a leading GOP member of the Tennessee House of Representatives who voted to expel three Democratic lawmakers from the chamber earlier this month, resigned on Thursday amid sexual harassment allegations.

“I resign from the Tennessee House of Representatives. Effective immediately,” Campbell said in a letter to his fellow lawmakers that was obtained by an ABC affiliate.

Campbell’s announcement came several hours after he was questioned by a local outlet about sexual harassment allegations.

According to an ethics subcommittee memo obtained by NewsChannel 5 Nashville, the vice chair of the House Republican Caucus was found last month to have violated the legislative body’s policy on workplace discrimination and harassment. 

“I had consensual, adult conversations with two adults off property,” Campbell told the outlet, adding, “If I choose to talk to any intern in the future, it will be recorded.”

The Republican lawmaker voted earlier this month in favor of expelling three of his Democratic colleagues from the chamber for leading a protest against gun violence from the House floor, in the wake of a shooting at a Nashville elementary school that left three 9-year-old students and three staff members dead. 

“If you were in court and behaved like those three did, you would have been found in contempt of court,” Campbell said at the time, per NewsChannel 5.

Tennessee Republicans successfully ousted Democratic state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, while a vote to expel Rep. Gloria Johnson failed. Jones and Pearson are both Black, while Johnson is white.

“This is horrendous,” Johnson said on Twitter, in response to the revelations about Campbell. “Yet if you talk without permission, you get expulsion resolutions.”

Tags Gloria Johnson Justin Jones Justin Pearson Scotty Campbell Tennessee Tennessee legislature

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More State Watch News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  7. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  8. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  9. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Trump surges to 13-point lead over DeSantis: poll
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  14. Biden sees spike among Dems who say they would back him in 2024: poll
  15. Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding
  16. Biden’s order against commercial spyware is ‘upsetting the market’
  17. Top Republican lawyer tells donors conservatives should work to limit voting on ...
  18. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video